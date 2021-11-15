South Africa: Reflections On a Budget of 'Unmet Expectations'

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Russell Rensburg

Budgets alone do not solve structural issues, but they do provide insight into government plans for addressing broader developmental priorities. Spotlight unpacks what the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement means for the health sector.

In the week leading up to the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement, expectations were high that addressing the impact of poverty and inequality would feature strongly.

Sadly, this was not the case.

Instead, we got what we always get -- the request to be patient, to stick to the dream of a primary account surplus, and then maybe we can make the investments needed to implement expanded social security and invest in strengthening the health system. So, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden budget speech this week translates into the trite "but until then, let's just do more with less".

Granted, budgets on their own do not solve structural issues, but they do provide some insight into the government's plans for addressing its broader developmental priorities.

Hinting at these developmental priorities in respect to healthcare is South Africa's commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. South Africa is a signatory to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. A recent publication assesses South Africa's progress towards...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

