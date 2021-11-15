South Africa: Moeijelijk Mine - Limpopo Community Says It Lives in the Shadow of Death

analysis

Residents say they face daily danger from homes damaged by extraction operations in their village -- and now they want action.

The cracks on the walls of Stoki Moloto's home near the Moeijelijk Mine in Limpopo are so wide she can see right through them while sitting in her bedroom.

The pensioner said she now lives with the constant fear that someday, the walls of the home she has lived in for more than three decades could collapse and bury her and her grandchildren alive.

Her home in Jibeng, a village in the Sekhukhune District Municipality, is located within 500 metres of the Moeijelijk Mine, which is owned by Bauba Resources. The mining operations in the area began in 2015, but the village of Jibeng has been there for decades.

"I have lived here for many years. My house was never like this. This problem only started when they started mining here. Now we have a problem with dust and insects crawling in through the cracks," said Moloto, pointing to the wide cracks in her bedroom.

Jibeng is in the platinum metals group mineral belt in Sekhukhune. The Sekhukhune District Municipality acknowledges mining as the biggest contributor to its economy,...