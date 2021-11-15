South Africa: Enoch Godongwana - Is South Africa's Finance Minister Mr Tough Love or Mr Share-the-Love?

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

When it comes to managing South Africa's public purse, we would probably need a magician. What we have is a mere mortal in the form of the new finance minister. All eyes are on him.

By most accounts, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana reassured South Africans that, under his stewardship, the finance ministry would hold the course of fiscal prudence charted by his predecessor, Tito Mboweni.

In his speech, he emphasised that government has "an unflinching commitment to fiscal sustainability, enabling long-term growth by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt".

However, talking tough about holding the line is arguably not enough. For the past five years, finance ministers have preached fiscal consolidation, yet debt will double from R2.8-trillion in 2018/19 to R5.5-trillion in 2024/25, despite their efforts to persuade their colleagues in government to rein in spending. And as economist Dr Miriam Altman points out, it is not necessarily the size of the debt that is the problem, it is the trajectory of the debt. "The debt-to-GDP ratio ratchets up in every budget, showing poor control over it," she says.

Given that the interest rate the government pays on its borrowings is higher than GDP growth, the ratio of debt-to-GDP...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X