South Africa: Enoch Godongwana - Is South Africa's Finance Minister Mr Tough Love or Mr Share-the-Love?

analysis

When it comes to managing South Africa's public purse, we would probably need a magician. What we have is a mere mortal in the form of the new finance minister. All eyes are on him.

By most accounts, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana reassured South Africans that, under his stewardship, the finance ministry would hold the course of fiscal prudence charted by his predecessor, Tito Mboweni.

In his speech, he emphasised that government has "an unflinching commitment to fiscal sustainability, enabling long-term growth by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt".

However, talking tough about holding the line is arguably not enough. For the past five years, finance ministers have preached fiscal consolidation, yet debt will double from R2.8-trillion in 2018/19 to R5.5-trillion in 2024/25, despite their efforts to persuade their colleagues in government to rein in spending. And as economist Dr Miriam Altman points out, it is not necessarily the size of the debt that is the problem, it is the trajectory of the debt. "The debt-to-GDP ratio ratchets up in every budget, showing poor control over it," she says.

Given that the interest rate the government pays on its borrowings is higher than GDP growth, the ratio of debt-to-GDP...