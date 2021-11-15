Tanzania: PM Roots for Tree Planting to Cut Carbon Emissions

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged Tanzanians to plant more trees as one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions and restore natural ecosystems.

Mr Majaliwa delivered the message on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the kick-off of a three-day Forest Sector Investment Forum in Mafinga Town, Iringa Region, yesterday.

"While cutting trees for various purposes, it is critical to focus on planting more trees so that we can reap all the benefits from trees,".

"Trees can lock up carbon for centuries, which is something humans and the planet desperately need, given the damage done to the atmosphere by carbon-emitting human activity," he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister issued several directives aimed at improving the forestry sector, including directing the Ministries of Natural Resources and Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Industry and Trade, to create an enabling environment for the establishment and development of forest product industries to efficiently and effectively process the plant.

Mr Majaliwa encouraged businesses to invest in Iringa and take advantage of the large-scale tree farm projects and wood product industries that are accessible. Such industries, he said, will aid in the reduction of raw material losses and the utilisation of wastes in the production of other products.

He also directed leaders of the Tanzania Forestry Fund (TFF) to continue enabling forest entrepreneurs to take part in forestry activities by providing subsidies to increase community income.

"The public should know your location, as well as how and to whom you provide the subsidy. It's also critical that you open an office in Mafinga because that's where the great forest resources are," he added.

In addition, the Premier has instructed the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) to explore solutions to existing disputes between community members and reserved areas in partnership with other authorities, particularly the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA).

"TFS should continue to improve the conservation and management of this resource on tree plantations, forest reserves, and protected areas, as well as boundaries verification and placing visible beacons in such areas."

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has directed the Minister of State in charge of Investment in the Prime Minister's Office to guarantee that products made in Tanzania's diverse industries, including plywood, be branded with the Tanzanian trademark.

Mr Geoffrey Mwambe, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Investment, said earlier that his ministry will work with investment stakeholders to find solutions to all the difficulties that investors face in the country.

Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro said his ministry has addressed some obstacles in the forestry industry, including the issuance of permits for forest products.

He asserted that the ministry had successfully resolved the harvesting of forest products agreements, which had been for one year and had caused the actors to miss out on loan opportunities from financial institutions, and were now being offered for three years.

The forum, according to Iringa Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga, intends to bring together stakeholders in the forestry industry to add value to forest products as well as advertise investment prospects in the industry, hence enhancing productivity in the region.

Ends/Anderson

