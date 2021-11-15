Tanzania At 60 - Marine, Aviation and Ports Register Huge Strides

MAJOR achievements recorded in the country's aviation, marine and port services continue to take shape in the 60 years of the country's Independence.

The feats can be witnessed through an increase in cargo handling by ports operated under the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) from 1,185,000 tonnes in 1961 to 117,716,429 tonnes in 2020/2021.

Works and Transport Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, underscored this here on Friday while highlighting on the achievements, challenges and direction of the ministry within 60 years of Tanzania Independence.

Prof Mbarawa noted that over the 60 years of Independence the country has undergone major policy and institutional reforms, which have contributed to major achievements in the transport and transportation services within the country.

According to him, the government has been executing various projects in facilitating and strengthening the port infrastructures of the country.

"TPA manages a total of 89 official ports, of which 12 are located on the shores of the Indian Ocean, 24 are located on Lake Victoria, 19 ports are in Lake Tanganyika and 11 ports in Lake Nyasa, while there are other 23 ports under the TPA but have not been specified in the Ports Act of 2004, as procedure for their recognition is underway," said Prof Mbarawa.

For the case of the Dar es Salaam Port, he said in 1961, the port's docking site could accommodate ships with a length of 145 - 175 metres and a water depth of seven metres, currently the depth stands at 14.5 meters and the docking area can receive ships with a size not exceeding 234 meters.

As for the Tanga Port, he said due to a shallow depth at the port, ships were forced to load and off load cargo and use boats, noting that the second upgrade work is underway to increase the port's depth in the wake of reducing costs of handling large ships.

He noted that the government has continued with the upgrade of the Mtwara Port, whose operations began in 1954, whereby the new berth with a length of 300 metres and 13.5-metre depth (draft) to enable the terminal accommodate mega cargo ships weighing 65,000 tonnes was completed in October, 2020.

"After attaining independence, the ports which were functional included Mwanza in Lake Victoria, Bukoba, Nansio in Mara, Kigoma in Lake Tanganyika and Kyela in Lake Nyasa.

"Due to demand for improving existing port infrastructure as well as constructing new ones to manage the increase in cargo capacity, currently the number of ports has increased in the Great Lakes of Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa.

By June, 2021, the number of newly constructed berths at Lake Victoria included Lushamba, Ntama, majahazi Mwigobero, Nyamirembe, Magarini and the improvement of Mwanza, Kemondo and Bukoba ports," he said.

Minister Mbarawa revealed that those in Lake Tanganyika include Kagunga, Kalya (Sibwesa) and Kabwe (Nkasi) berths, while Lake Nyasa involves Kiwira.

On airline company, Prof Mbarawa said the national carrier possessed three planes comprising a DC-9 and two Fokker Friendships F27 after the collapse of the East African Community in 1977.

He noted that due to the decline in the airline's operations, including incurring losses to the government in 2002, the airline was privatised and led to the establishment of Air Tanzania Company, which possessed a single aircraft.

In 2016, the government decided to revive the operation of ATCL by procuring new planes and carry out a major overhaul of the management of the company.

He said that currently, the country brags of a total of 12 aircrafts offering services from within and outside the country, with initial payment for five more planes already done, thereby making up 17 planes by the year 2023.

He maintained that the government has continued to strengthen the airline business by improving and constructing new airports to ease the operationalisation and service delivery in different regions.

"The government owns 58 airports which are operated under the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) and one is under Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO)," revealed the minister.

He further disclosed that the government is mobilising funds for implementation of constructing airports in Lindi, Lake Manyara, Tanga and Simiyu, noting that in the five year plans starting from 2021/2022, the plan is to carry out improvement of more airports due to funds availability.

For the case of marine services, Prof Mbarawa said after Independence, the government continued to provide maritime transport services in Lake Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa using three ships, which were MV Victoria, MV Clarias in Lake Victoria and MV Liemba in Lake Tanganyika.

Besides, the government had procured seven new ships, including MV Butiama, MV Ukerewe and MV Serengeti in Lake Victoria; MV Sangara and MV Mwongozo on Lake Tanganyika and MV Songea and MV Iringa in Lake Nyasa.

"These and other pre-independence ships have been transporting passengers and cargo in the three lakes, thus helping to boost trade and improve community life. As of 2015, the company owned 14 ships, of which nine were on Lake Victoria, three ships and one boat on Lake Tanganyika and two ships on Lake Nyasa.

"Many of these ships have been in existence since Independence and thus have become obsolete and others have been suspended from providing services due to safety for the lives of people and their property. As of January, 2017, MSCL had three (3) ships, MV Umoja, MV Liemba and MV Songea providing services," he said.

He pointed out that due to the company's decline in service delivery for the people living in the Great Lakes Region and the economy of the country as a whole, the government decided to revive marine transport services for passengers and cargo in those lakes.

Thus, in 2018, the government began allocating funds for the commencement of the implementation of four major projects in Lake Victoria, as the first phase of the plan to revive transport services in the Great Lakes via MSCL.

Such involved the construction of the new MV Mwanza "Hapa Kazi Tu" with a capacity of 1,200 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo on Lake Victoria with the contract signed in September, 2018 and is expected to be completed in November, 2022. Construction of this ship is finalised at 81 per cent.

The second project is the construction of a slipway in Lake Victoria completed in March 2020 and it's currently under monitoring.

One the other hand, the second phase of the improvement involves Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa lakes involving six projects.