South Africa: Catching Lightning in a Bottle - How Study of a Natural Phenomenon Could Aid Pathologists in Criminal Investigations

analysis

Scientists analysing the trauma effects of lightning on bone tissue believe their study could have wider implications for crime forensics and even insurance claims.

The giraffe died quickly but fortunately for scientists, there were witnesses.

In microseconds, a bolt of lightning surged through the animal leaving a unique mark that scientists hope in the future will help in identifying this often hard to establish cause of death.

This all happened when the giraffe's skeleton ended up at the University of the Witwatersrand.

"So we were given the remains of the giraffe that was struck by lightning in one of the parks, and that kind of kicked it all off," explains Dr Patrick Randolph-Quinney, Associate Professor from the Forensic Science Research Group at Northumbria University, and the Centre for the Exploration of the Deep Human Journey at Wits University.

It was there that a multi-disciplinary team of researchers decided to have a closer look at the skeleton to see just what lightning does to bone tissue.

They knew for certain the giraffe had died of a lightning strike, as it had been observed.

Usually establishing a cause of death from lightning involves examining soft tissue damage, seeking out signs of trauma...