Libya: Jerandi, UN's Kubiš Discuss Ways to Support Political Process in Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians abroad Othman Jerandi met on Friday in Paris with Special Envoy of the united Nations Secretary-General for Libya Ján Kubiš.

It was agreed during this meeting held on the fringes of the Paris International Conference on Libya, to further support the political process in Libya and implement the road map provisions set in this regard.

Emphasis was laid on ways to support the Libyan people and their transitional government and to provide conducive conditions for the organisation of presidential and parliamentary elections, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.