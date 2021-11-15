Libya: Jerandi, UN's Kubiš Discuss Ways to Support Political Process in Libya

13 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians abroad Othman Jerandi met on Friday in Paris with Special Envoy of the united Nations Secretary-General for Libya Ján Kubiš.

It was agreed during this meeting held on the fringes of the Paris International Conference on Libya, to further support the political process in Libya and implement the road map provisions set in this regard.

Emphasis was laid on ways to support the Libyan people and their transitional government and to provide conducive conditions for the organisation of presidential and parliamentary elections, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X