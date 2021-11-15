South Africa: The ANC's Failure to Fully Embrace the Right to Know Signals a Retreat From a People's Democracy

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dale T Mckinley

The right of access to information connects all other rights precisely because a commoning of and public access to information is the lifeblood of any meaningful democratic accountability and participation.

A large part of the political, social and economic edifice of the apartheid-capitalist system in South Africa was built on, and sustained by, the control of information and enforced secrecy. This was at the heart of its undemocratic character, the glue that held together the institutionalised violation of basic human needs and rights of South Africa's majority.

In turn, a fundamental part of the parallel struggle for the democratic and collective reclamation of those needs and rights involved the right to know, at the heart of which is access to information as a means to ensure democratic transparency and hold power to account.

Unfortunately though, key components of the ensuing struggle for liberation, mostly and notably the ANC and the SACP, failed to fully embrace the right to know in their own organisations and politics. The demands of enforced ideological and organisational unity alongside the practical exigencies of a largely secretive, underground and exiled armed struggle increasingly took hold.

The cumulative result was that once the ANC ascended to political...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

