Egypt: Spox - Egypt's Position On Activating Free Will of Libyan People Was Clear Since Crisis Began

Egypt's position on the Libyan crisis was clear from its beginning, which is the necessity of activating the free will of the Libyan people through holding election, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said on Friday 12/11/2021.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's speech at the Paris conference on Libya was comprehensive, the spokesman told MBC Masr TV's Al Hekaya show.

The December 24 election is a turning point in the history of the peaceful settlement to the Libyan crisis and a key historic change, Radi added.

During the meetings we had in Paris there was great appreciation of Egypt's wise and balanced policy under President Sisi in the Libyan crisis, he said.

"[The meetings] asserted that the red lines declared by President Sisi greatly helped in calming down the situation," Radi said.

They also reaffirmed the international community's will for the Libyan election to be held as scheduled, and for the foreign troops to leave the country as they undermine any chance for settlement and irresponsibly play with the capabilities of the Libyan state.