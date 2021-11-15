Cameroon: Douala - Thieves Raid Taxation Centre

Huge amount of money, laptops, decoder, coffee pot, Women's Day fabric are some of the items stolen from the Taxation Centre during the finals of the African Cup of Nations between Cameroon and Egypt. According to police report, the burglars took advantage of the night watchman's absence and break into the office. The night watchman who decided to watch the match nearby returned to discover that the robbers climbed through the window of one of the Assistance Chiefs of Centre before making away with the unevaluated money and other items.