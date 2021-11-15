Sudan: Mass Protests in Sudan, Doctors Report Five Dead in Khartoum

Khartoum — Tens of thousands of Sudanese today joined the Marches of the Millions against the military coup of October 25. Videos of mass demonstrations that took place in Khartoum, Omdurman, Khartoum North, and also in other state capitals are circulating on social media. According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, five people were killed In Khartoum. In a first reaction, the US Embassy in Khartoum condemned the excessive use of force.

Reports reached Radio Dabanga that 'hackers' managed to set up internet connections, which explains the relatively large number of videos posted online.

The clips show large demonstrations in Omdurman, Khartoum, and Khartoum North which were separated as all bridges but one were closed. Various other videos show military forces shooting at protesters in Khartoum and in Omdurman.

Military forces barricaded the main streets and major junctions with coils of barbed wire to stop protesters from reaching rallying points near the Republican Palace.

People in state capitals, such as Kassala in eastern Sudan, Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, and El Fasher in North Darfur as well managed to post recordings of demonstrations on social media.

In Nyala, capital of Omdurman, an unknown number of protesters were reportedly killed. So far, Radio Dabanga has not been able to verify the details.

'Excessive use of force'

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported in a press statement this late afternoon that five protesters, all men, were killed in Khartoum.

Three of them were killed by "live bullets". One of them died of his wounds in the Royal Care Hospital in Burri, another protester (18) died in East Nile Hospital, and the third victim died in El Mustagbal Hospital.

In Omdurman, a man died in El Arbaeen Hospital due to suffocation caused by excessive tear gas. The doctors do not mention the cause of death of the fifth victim.

"Numerous critical injuries among civilians are being reported as the vicious attacks against peaceful protestors continue," the doctors state.

"In addition, the junta forces are hindering the transportation of the wounded to hospitals to receive medical attention. The Military Coup Council's forces invaded El Arbaeen Hospital and brutally attacked doctors on duty, wounded civilians, their families, and detained some of them."

The CCSD concludes the statement by pleading with "the international community and human rights organisations to pay attention to the crimes committed by the Junta and its militias against civilians who were peacefully practicing their freedom of expression".

In response, the US Embassy is Khartoum tweeted that it "deeply regrets the loss of life and injuries of dozens of Sudanese citizens demonstrating today for freedom and democracy, and condemns the excessive use of force".