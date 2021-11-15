Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers (8) and from Testing Stations (3) in Mai-Chehot, Gejeret, and Tiravolo; Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren; Anseba Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,839 while the number of deaths stands at 48.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,051.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

13 November 2021