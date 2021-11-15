Zimbabwe: Sables Beat Brazil in Rare Rugby Match

ZIMBABWE 15's rugby side, the Sables, made history by winning 24-22 the inaugural clash against Brazil in Stellenbosch, South Africa, yesterday.

The Sables, ranked 34th in the world, managed to beat 24th placed Tupis in a match that has world rankings points on the line.

Coming into the games, Brazil's test matches against African opposition were previously limited to Kenya whom they had played twice, losing both matches.

Zimbabwe is the first of two African opponents for Brazil this month as the Tupis will also face Kenya or Namibia in the quadrangular series.

Kenya and Namibia also played a Test match late yesterday in Stellenbosch.

The two winning teams will play each other in the final while the two losing teams from yesterday's matches will contest the Bronze Final.

Test matches between countries from the Americas and Africa are rare.

The one common fixture is Argentina against South Africa in the Rugby Championship as well as the Brazil against Kenya and Uruguay's two matches tour against Namibia.

Four African countries have participated in Rugby World Cups.

The first African competitor was Zimbabwe. Indeed, the country had been a force during the amateur error as they had a win over New Zealand in 1949 when the country was Rhodesia. Rhodesia also played host to Argentina in 1965 and were 17-12 winners.

The 1965 fixture against Los Pumas is the one and only Test match between Zimbabwe (or Rhodesia) and a team from the Americas.

Zimbabwe's two appearances at RWCs were in 1987 and 1991.

The Sables faced France, Romania, and Scotland at RWC 1987 in New Zealand and Ireland, Japan and Scotland at RWC 1991 in Ireland and Scotland.

