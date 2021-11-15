Zimbabwe: Mbanje Runner Nabbed

Victor Maphosa — Mashonaland East Bureau

GENIUS Mutangi, one of the three suspects who recently fled the police with 295kg of mbanje in a high-speed chase along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza Road has been arrested.

Mutangi was arrested in Chitungwiza on Friday by detectives from Marondera.

It is suspected that Mutangi is the one who was driving the Ford Ranger carrying 295kg of mbanje which was involved in an accident while being pursued by police.

During the high speed chase, it is reported that Mutangi lost control of the vehicle which then veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof.

When the police arrived, they managed to arrest one suspect, while the other three escaped.

In another drug case, detectives from the CID section in Marondera arrested three suspects in Marondera town for illegally selling drugs and prohibited skin lightening creams.

The three were arrested after a tip off from members of the public that they were illegally dealing in drugs.

Upon their arrest, drugs and prohibited skin lightening creams, plus pills thought to enhance sexual performance and capsules thought to help firm breasts and the back, all worth US$3 200, were recovered.

Also recovered during the search by detectives were hundreds of family planning pills, which raised suspicions that they were being supplied to illegal dealers by some distributors.

During investigations, the three allegedly revealed that they smuggled some of the recovered drugs from Zambia using haulage trucks and bought others from suppliers in Mbare, Harare.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi recently warned illegal drug dealers that they will be arrested and urged people to report to the police of any illegal drug dealings.

Insp Chazovachiyi thanked the public for the information which led to the arrest of the drug dealers.

He called on the public to shun illegal drug dealings and encouraged them to always buy medicines from registered pharmacies.