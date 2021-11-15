Zimbabwe: Janet Manyowa Scoops Another Award

She has done it again, and to date Janet Manyowa has 27 awards in her cabinet.

Multi-award winning songstress Manyowa is on cloud nine after bagging the Best of Africa Song Award for the song "Many Blessings" at the just-ended 13th edition of the SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards.

The announcement was made at the weekend in Durban, South Africa, via virtual platforms for some who didn't attend.

The prestigious show had physical attendance under Covid-19 conditions and ran under the theme "He is still Jehovah".

In an interview, the "Zadzisa" hitmaker, said she was happy that her music had reached a wider market.

"It is very encouraging," said Manyowa. "The award is a testimony that the music is reaching broader audiences in the region.

"A pre-recording was done with physical attendance though numbers were limited this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 2 on November 28. We are excited to have attended the awards which were held in Durban."

Asked how she was selected, Manyowa said it was through submission for nomination.

"Nomination is by submission," she said. "Other nominees were Minister Mahendere, Tsepo Lesole from Botswana and Cross Hugo 2V from Nigeria. I now have 27 awards in my cabinet. I started singing in 2014 and it's 7 years now on the road and we owe it to God."

The bubbly musician, who recently released two singles -- "Mutsvene" with Takesure Zama Ncube and "NdiJehovah" -- said she was working on some project to be released soon.

"I can say watch this space, that's all," she said.

The awards in South Africa were a platform for saluting, celebrating and rewarding excellence within the gospel music industry in that country and beyond.