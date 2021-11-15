Zimbabwe: Woman Poisons 10 Mourners

A 71-year-old woman has been arrested on allegations of attempting to kill at least 10 mourners at a funeral after lacing a bucket of water with an unknown poison at Luvuluma Village, Madlambuzi in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South.

The 10 complained of stomach pain and painful throats after drinking the water on Sunday last week before being taken to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Investigations revealed that a bucket of water that was in a kitchen hut had been laced with an unidentified substance.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Madlambuzi were treating the matter as a case of attempted murder.

"Ten unsuspecting mourners drank the water which was in the kitchen and subsequently complained of stomach pain and painful throats," he said. "The victims were referred to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged."

In Gwanda, police have arrested Challenge Sibanda (19) on charges of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl from her stepfather's home at Plot 8, Ruby C, Gweru on November 4 at around 11am and then taking her to Gwanda.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a wanted person for a case of murder which occurred in Gweru. He has already been arrested and appeared before Gweru Magistrate Court where he was remanded in custody.

In Bindura, police are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a robbery last Tuesday at Crunken Farm.

Eight robbers armed with an unidentified pistol as well as knives pounced on a house and stole US$7 240 cash and two cellphones.

Another robbery under investigation occurred last Tuesday at around 6.30pm, in which a 66-year-old man lost a Honda Fit vehicle, two cellphones, US$80, R110 and $1 860 to three men after he offered them a lift in Kwekwe on the pretext they were going to Zororo turn-off, Gweru.

Investigations are underway.