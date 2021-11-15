Zimbabwe: Vincent Misses Cut

ZIMBABWE'S professional golfer Scott Vincent has missed the cut for the first time in 10 attempts in the Japanese Golf Tour at SMBC VISA Taiheiyo Masters.

The Zimbabwean, now ranked seventh on the Japanese Tour order of merit, had nine straight cuts, winning two tournaments after the resumption of the sport.

Vincent had a difficult week where he carded 73 and 76 in the qualifying round for a six-over where the projected cut was two-over.

The event was won by Hideto Tanihara.

The Japanese was playing on his 34th time playing on the final group on the final round and succeeded to keep his lead and took away the victory.

Hideto came to the par five 18th with only a single shot lead against Takumi Kanaya. The duo shot from the left-side bunker and Hideto landed few metres further than Takumi for a birdie chance, but Hideto drained that long winning birdie putt and closed the deal.

A 19th year professional, Tanihara has captured his 15th victory after a-five-year gap since his last win in 2013.