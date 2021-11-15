Zimbabwe: Council Neglects Harare Gardens

15 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Marytise Vambayi-

Harare Gardens' beauty is being threatened by mushrooming dumpsites within the park and sidewalks.

A visit to the once lustre site on Friday showed that lack of care was robbing the park of its beauty.

There is no proper maintenance of the trees and flowers in the park and heaps of broken tree branches and dry leaves now attract people to also dump their garbage in the once beautiful park.

Illegal dumpsites are now visible in the park.

Delay and in some cases, failure by council to collect garbage on regular intervals, is promoting illegal dumping of waste in the park, scuttling the city's dream of becoming a world-class city by 2025.

Harare Gardens is the largest city park which offers a break from the buzz of the city centre.

It is a popular spot for locals to hang out, but the standards are now being compromised by poor maintenance.

The concept of green space as espoused by Harare Gardens is now being threatened by illegal dumpsites where garbage is burnt, leaving the black spot areas, ashes and bottles.

The Herald crew observed that little concern is given to the ecological benefits of maintaining and improving the Harare Gardens status quo, which was built over the past decades as a haven for plants and trees.

The Harare Gardens have a rich story.

Thomas Ross, who designed Harare's original layout of 2 400 stands just after the settlers moved in, late in the 19th century, used the park as the centre from which the town spread in grid pattern, according to historians.

Some of the trees in that park are between 50 and 100-years-old.

Acting council spokesperson, Mr Innocent Ruwende, said in reference to the emergence of garbage heaps in the park: "We have to verify this. If it is the case, corrective measures will be taken."

