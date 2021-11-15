Zimbabwe: Nds 1 in Sport Unpacked

THE Sports Commission reiterated that they will continue to work towards the ideals of National Development Strategic 1 in sport.

This was said by the Sports Commission at the recent one-day workshop held in Harare for all the national sport associations' technical directors.

The organisation took the associations representatives through a number of presentations that addressed crucial sport development pillars.

Some of the key facilitators were the Sports Commission's acting director-general Sebastian Garikai and its director development Martin Dururu.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe's director of coaching, Lisimati Phakamile, spoke on athletes and coaches development platforms, presenting on a case study of his association.

Aces Youth Academy directors, Nigel Munyati and Marc Duvillard, touched on talent identification as a critical tool for national sport development.

Dururu facilitated on podium performance programme.

The Sports Commission's acting director-general, Garikai, encouraged the associations to plant seeds for podium performances.

He noted that there was a gap in provision, with no systematic approach to develop young talent.

Garikai said in talent identification, there is need for progressive and systematic process.

"Long-term objective - identify the individuals with biggest capacity to achieve success into a specific sport.

"Prediction of the future performance of young players.

"Identification of young players who own the potential to achieve sportive success in national and international level when mature, due to their special attributes," he said.

Garikai said that with the implementation of NDS 1 in sport, there is need for increased participation, as well as increased performances.

Sports Commission director of finance, human capital and administration, Brian Hodza, said the regulator will contribute towards the NDS 1 by employing various strategies that include supporting the formation of ward and district sport structures.

"Capacitating sports leaders to administer a clean sport environment, facilitating talent development, nurturing and exposure, promoting the attainment of high performance standards and facilitating Zimbabwe participation in regional, continental and international sport events are some of the strategies that have been employed by the Sports Commission."

Hodza also said that their organisation is pursuing a number of programmes as part of their implementation.

"In order to realise the set strategies, the following programmes are being pursued:

"The Sports Commission will prioritise the strengthening of delivery agencies - national sport associations, and affiliates (clubs, leagues, academies etc.) by focusing on community sport and recreation club development. Sports Education and Training. Domestic competition programme. Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympic Games. Podium Performance Programme as well as hosting of major events and competitions," he said in his presentation.

Dururu said for a sporting code to improve its medal success within an eight-year time frame, it must have quality developmental programme in areas such as podium performance.