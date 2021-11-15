South Africa: Speaking With Forked Tongues - Why SA's Climate Energy Policy Needs Consistency and Commitment

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Liz Mcdaid

Liziwe McDaid is The Green Connection's Strategic Lead. She is a qualified scientist, teacher, and adult educator, with a Master's Degree in Climate Change and Development from the University of Cape Town. Liz was also awarded the 2018 Goldman Environmental Award Africa, for her eco-justice efforts.

We hope that President Ramaphosa is sincere about the need to address climate change urgently. But if he is, his first step should be to get his Cabinet in line. It is hard to believe someone who says they need green finance to make Eskom and the electricity sector more climate friendly, while still allowing their energy minister to rampantly promote fossil fuel exploration and the construction of new fossil fuel electricity generation facilities.

The Green Connection is pleased about the recent announcement that climate leaders at the United Nations COP26 summit, which has just concluded in Glasgow, will give South Africa a whopping R131-billion to help the world to meet its climate targets by "choking off international finance for coal".

The multibillion-dollar partnership is meant to help South Africa finance a quicker transition from coal and achieve the new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets for carbon emissions, which they hope will provide a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

