Tunisia/Equatorial Guinea: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Group B - Day 5 - Equatorial Guinea 1 Tunisia 0

13 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team conceded defeat to Equatorial Guinea's 0-1 at a FIFA World Cup Group B day-5 qualifier played on Saturday evening in Malabo.

Scorer: Pablo Ganet (83').

The national team are still topping the group on goal average but have been joined by Equatorial Guinea who have the same points (10), one day before the end of this round of qualifiers.

They will play Zambia at home at the last day next Tuesday, while Equatorial Guinea will meet Mauritania in Nouakchott.

