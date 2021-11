Tunis/Tunisia — Kef governorate saw a new death with the coronavirus and two more infections, after returning the results of 41 tests.

The caseload in the region is therefore up to 19,653, including 19,641 recoveries and 41 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Saturday.

There are currently 5 coronavirus patients admitted in intensive care in the region, while 12 other patients are placed in quarantine.