Egypt: Cabinet Denies Shortage of Covid Vaccine Syringes

The Cabinet Media Center on Saturday 13/11/2021 refuted reports claiming that Egypt is suffering a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine syringes.

Such reports are totally baseless, the center quoted the Health and Population Ministry as saying.

The country ensures sufficient vaccine syringe supply, the ministry added.

Up to 152 factories produce medicines and medical supplies needed by the health sector, including syringes, which are manufactured according to the highest international medical standards, the Health Ministry affirmed.

The center urged all media outlets to be accurate when publishing such reports.