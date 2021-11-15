Egypt: PM Inspects Suez University Hospital, Faculty of Medicine

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday 13/11/2021 paid an inspection tour of the Suez University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine at Suez University to follow up improvement activities at both facilities.

Once affiliated to the ministry of health, the hospital is comprised of three main buildings built on a total of 40,000 square meters, Higher Education Minister and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, told the premier during his tour.

A second story has been added to the hospital building, the minister said, adding that the hospital has 260 inpatient beds, 15 surgery operating rooms, 22 dialysis units, 23 ICU beds, 25 incubators, 17 outpatient clinics, six screening labs.

Briefing the prime minister of the project's implementation status, Abdel Ghaffar noted that all renovation and structural consolidation work is complete, along with a new service building, a water tank unit, and a fire unit.

As for the Faculty of Medicine in Attaka neighborhood, the minister said that the faculty, which has 33 divisions, opened its door for enrollment in 2018 to provide well-trained medical cadres.

The faculty, which has as many as 880 students, includes histology, physiology, pharmacology, microbiology, biochemistry, pathology and forensic labs and departments, among other medical specialties, Abdel Ghaffar pointed out.