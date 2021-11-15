Egypt: PM Says Visits to Various Governorates to Follow Up On Development Projects

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Saturday 13/11/2021 that he will visit various governorates in the coming period to follow up on development and service projects.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of his current visit to Suez, the premier pressed for finalizing the development projects as soon as possible to meet the citizens' needs.

He praised the work progress at the Housing For All Egyptians project, which will be finalized within few months.

The prime minister further ordered the governor of Suez to develop the rural areas in the governorate.