Egypt: Petroleum Ministry Launches 1st Electronic System to Manage, Distribute Butane Gas Canisters

13 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry launched on Saturday 13/11/2021 the first electronic system to manage and follow up the circulation and distribution of butane gas canisters in order to supervise the production at domestic level.

This came during Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek el Mulla's inspection tour to the complex of storing, packaging and circulating butane gas canisters affiliated to PetroGas Company in Katameya district.

In statements, the ministry said that this goes in parallel with ongoing efforts to implement the national project for extending natural gas to all parts of the country.

The minister also inspected the facilities and infrastructure developed the Katameya complex as well as the process of packaging butane gas canisters with about 120,000 daily outputs.

