Egypt: PM Inspects Two Sewage Stations in Suez

13 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday 13/11/2021 inspected two sewage stations in Suez Governorate.

During the tour, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el Gazzar briefed Madbouli on sewage projects that are currently being implemented nationwide.

Some 210 sewage treatment plants are currently being implemented, with a total capacity of 6 million cubic meters per day, serving nearly 40 million citizens, the minister said.

The total number of currently operating sewage stations reached 400 nationwide, with additional 180 stations that entered service over the past seven years, he added.

The total capacity of wastewater treatment plants is 23 million cubic meters per day, the minister revealed.

