Egypt: PM - Comprehensive Health Insurance System Implemented At Highest Standards

13 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday 13/11/2021 the government works through ministries, agencies and all authorities concerned to improve health services.

"We are all working to implement the comprehensive health insurance system at the highest level of efficiency, in accordance with directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to provide advanced medical treatment and services to all the people, especially the most needy groups," he added during a tour of the Suez Medical Complex.

During the tour, Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar briefed Mabouli on work developments in the comprehensive health insurance system in Suez.

Health and treatment services will be provided through three levels via 34 health facilities divided into units, centers and hospitals, the acting minister said.

About 64 percent of the Suez Medical Complex project has been accomplished, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X