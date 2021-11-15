Egypt: PM - Comprehensive Health Insurance System Implemented At Highest Standards

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday 13/11/2021 the government works through ministries, agencies and all authorities concerned to improve health services.

"We are all working to implement the comprehensive health insurance system at the highest level of efficiency, in accordance with directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to provide advanced medical treatment and services to all the people, especially the most needy groups," he added during a tour of the Suez Medical Complex.

During the tour, Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar briefed Mabouli on work developments in the comprehensive health insurance system in Suez.

Health and treatment services will be provided through three levels via 34 health facilities divided into units, centers and hospitals, the acting minister said.

About 64 percent of the Suez Medical Complex project has been accomplished, he added.