Nigeria: Neimeth MD Bags Pharmacy Fellowship

15 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Managing Director of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Matthew Obi Azoji has been inducted into the fellowship of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm).

He is among 15 new fellows recently honoured by the elite academy. The fellows of NAPharm comprise top rated achievers in pharmacy and the pharmaceutical sciences who have significantly contributed to the development of pharmacy in Nigeria. Azoji received the honour in recognition of his contributions to the development and growth of pharmacy both at Neimeth and the country at large.

Azoji is a 1985 First Class honours degree graduate in Pharmacy of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. Thereafter he went into the pharmaceutical industry, where he has worked for over 30 years now.

Since joining Neimeth, he has turned the fortunes of the pharmaceutical company around with sound, innovative and result-oriented production and marketing policies.

The company has not only returned to profitability but has commenced the payment of dividends to shareholders after over a decade. Neimeth is a leading pharmaceutical-manufacturing company in Nigeria with key innovative products across various therapeutic segments.

Azoji also obtained an MBA in marketing from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu and is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, having been a member of the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) of the School. He got his Masters in Public Health, from the University of London and Masters in Pharmacy Administration, M.Phil, from Obafemi Awolowo University.

