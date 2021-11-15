Nigeria: Tetra Pak Sustainability Report Harps of Food Safety, Availability

Tetra Pak, a global food processing and packaging solutions company, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, which stressed the need for food safety, availability of food and a robust food supply chain ecosystem across nations.

This year's annual Sustainability Report, also outlined the progress that Tetra Pak made on various aspects of sustainability throughout its business operations in 2020, shedding light on its future commitments and ambitions.

The Report emphasises how the company has stepped up its investment and innovation efforts, joining forces across the board to address the need for greater consumption of food while reducing the impact on natural resources.

Analysing the report, President and CEO at Tetra Pak, Adolfo Orive, said: "Our sustainability report reiterates the need for a comprehensive, holistic approach to sustainability - where we are protecting the food that is produced globally, the people that we work with, and the planet we live on. Towards that end, we have maintained a particular focus on reducing our carbon footprint, increasing recycling, protecting biodiversity and enhancing access to safe, nutritious food for people worldwide. The last year has seen significant progress across all these areas, as well as towards our future ambitions to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 and to deliver the world's most sustainable food package - one that is made solely from responsibly sourced renewable or recycled materials, is fully recyclable and carbon neutral."

According to him, "We are living in a decade of action and are fully committed to playing our part, both in enhancing food access and reducing environmental impact. The magnitude of the challenge, however, is such that every stakeholder and every step will count if we are to meet our sustainability ambitions. But as long as we keep innovating and collaborating, we can strive for a sustainable future that protects what's good."

Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa, Oshiokamele Aruna, also said: "Tetrapak has constantly stepped up to the challenge of harnessing the inherent potential and the greater value proposition that investment in sustainability offers. Food access and food insecurity have significant environmental impacts especially in West Africa, and finding a common ground between food production and environmental conservation is crucial to survival. We will continue to employ more sustainable and innovative models as well as continued innovation to advance the food packaging and processing space."

Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility at Tetra Pak, Lisa Ryden, who shared some highlights from the 2020 Sustainability Report in her presentation, said there was need for Tetra Pak to address the global sustainability challenges and contribute toward the value chain of food supply, and the need to increase recycling. She said Tetra Pak would continue to ensue food sustainability and availability across the globe in the most affordable way, while driving its vision that is centered on three pillars- Food, People and Planet.