South Africa: Boks Back to World No 1 After Scotland Win As England Come Into Focus

analysis

The Springboks regained their No 1 world ranking after a comfortable 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield while the All Blacks lost against Ireland.

Two down, one to go. The Springboks' tour through the UK is going according to plan after Scotland were brushed aside 30-15 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England, and a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, await at Twickenham on 20 November in what will be the fitting finale to a memorable season.

A bonus and incentive for the Boks is that victory over England will ensure the world champions also end the year as the top-ranked team in the world. That significant milestone is within their grasp because the All Blacks were beaten 29-20 by Ireland in Dublin.

After overcoming Wales 23-18 with a bruising second half performance the previous week, the Boks dished out more of the same to Scotland. Trailing 10-8 at the break at Murrayfield, the Bok Bomb Squad again detonated with brutal force to "win" the second period 22-5 and set the tone for the Twickenham showdown.

The starting pack softened Scotland up and, by the time the front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane were withdrawn a...