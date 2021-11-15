South Africa: Boks Back to World No 1 After Scotland Win As England Come Into Focus

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks regained their No 1 world ranking after a comfortable 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield while the All Blacks lost against Ireland.

Two down, one to go. The Springboks' tour through the UK is going according to plan after Scotland were brushed aside 30-15 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England, and a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, await at Twickenham on 20 November in what will be the fitting finale to a memorable season.

A bonus and incentive for the Boks is that victory over England will ensure the world champions also end the year as the top-ranked team in the world. That significant milestone is within their grasp because the All Blacks were beaten 29-20 by Ireland in Dublin.

After overcoming Wales 23-18 with a bruising second half performance the previous week, the Boks dished out more of the same to Scotland. Trailing 10-8 at the break at Murrayfield, the Bok Bomb Squad again detonated with brutal force to "win" the second period 22-5 and set the tone for the Twickenham showdown.

The starting pack softened Scotland up and, by the time the front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane were withdrawn a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X