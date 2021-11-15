South Africa: 262 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in SA

15 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 925 939.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

A further eight COVID-19 related deaths have been reported bringing the total fatalities to 89 484 to date.

According to the Department of Health, 18 917 933 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the public sector, 8 722 917 tests were conducted, while 10 195 016 were conducted by the private sector.

According to the department, the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 15%.

Western Cape accounted for 11%, Free State accounted for 8%, Northern Cape accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape 4%, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively and Limpopo accounted for 1%.

The cumulative number of new cases by province are Gauteng with 126; Free State with 20; Mpumalanga with 8; Eastern Cape with 11; Western Cape with 30; Limpopo with 3; Northern Cape with 17; KwaZulu-Natal with 39 and the North West with 8.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X