South Africa: 262 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in SA

South Africa has recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 925 939.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

A further eight COVID-19 related deaths have been reported bringing the total fatalities to 89 484 to date.

According to the Department of Health, 18 917 933 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the public sector, 8 722 917 tests were conducted, while 10 195 016 were conducted by the private sector.

According to the department, the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 15%.

Western Cape accounted for 11%, Free State accounted for 8%, Northern Cape accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape 4%, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively and Limpopo accounted for 1%.

The cumulative number of new cases by province are Gauteng with 126; Free State with 20; Mpumalanga with 8; Eastern Cape with 11; Western Cape with 30; Limpopo with 3; Northern Cape with 17; KwaZulu-Natal with 39 and the North West with 8.