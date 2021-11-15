Nigeria: APC Begins Sale of Nominations Forms for Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections

15 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

<i>The governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states will hold on June 18 and July 16, 2022.</sub>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the date for the sale of nomination forms for its governorship tickets in Ekiti and Osun states.

In a timetable released on Sunday, the interim National Secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe, said the ruling party will commence the sale of forms on November 16 and 18 in Ekiti and Osun, respectively.

This is following the decision of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.inecnigeria.org/">Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)</a> to hold the two off-cycle governorship elections on June 18 and July 16, 2022.

Mr Akpanudoedehe did not, however, disclose the cost of the nomination forms.

The ruling party had sold its forms for the recent<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/455437-anambra-apc-fixes-n22-5-million-for-nomination-forms.html"> Anambra governorship election for 22.5 million</a>.

It sold the Expression of Interest form for N2.5 million and the Nomination form for N20 million bringing the total to N22.5 million.

The APC currently controls the executive and legislative arms of government in both states, dotted by internal crises.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, a member of the APC, is currently serving his constitutionally allowed second term in office.

He assumed office on 16 October 2018 and will be leaving office in October 2022.

Mr Fayemi served his first term between 2010 and 2014 on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He lost to former Governor Ayo Fayose in the 2014 election but was appointed minister of solid minerals by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, also of the APC, is currently in his first term.

Mr Oyetola came to office as the eighth executive governor of the state on 27 November 2018 after he was declared winner of the 22 September governorship poll by INEC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the facets of the struggle for dominance between factions loyal to Mr Oyetola, and his predecessor and the current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the years.

