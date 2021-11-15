Nigeria: Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon - Runners Gear Up for N1 Million First Prize

15 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

There are also consolation prizes for the top ten finishers in the race.

Nigerian runners have stepped up preparations for the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon billed for November 27 in Warri, Delta State.

The 10km race already in its fifth year is attracting top Nigerian long-distance runners who are eyeing the N1m top prize in both the female and male categories.

There are also consolation prizes for the top ten finishers in the race.

According to coach Gabriel Okon, the technical consultant of the WEPM, spreading the winning prizes is to encourage more athletes to participate and feel satisfaction for their efforts during the racecourse.

He added that the race which was put off last year due to the COVID-19 epidemic and restrictions will be conducted under the best COVID-19 practices.

"We going to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed and also ensure that the athletes are safe from reckless motorists during the race.

"Last year the race couldn't be held because of the COVID-19. This is why we have to take all precautions and ensure that the runners, technical officials, and on-lookers know their boundaries so that everyone would be safe," said Mr Okon.

The race is sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and also supported by the Delta State Government.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X