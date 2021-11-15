Malawi: UN Malawi Chief Maria Jose Torres Bids Farewell After Successful Tour of Duty in Malawi

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres, has bid farewell to Malawians after a successful four-year tour of duty in the country.

Torres started her mission in Malawi January, 2018, and has completed in November, 2021.

Torres led the UN system in support of efforts to achieve national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDG's) in the country.

In her farewell statement, Torres expressed gratitude for the great cooperation between UN system and Malawi Government.

"The cooperation has resulted in multiple areas of work where results are visible from food security, disaster response, Covid-19 response, climate change to elections," she observed.

The results are also seen in gender equality, girls education, human rights and governance agenda among others.

"I'm delighted to see Malawi's vision to become a middle income country by 2063 and the robust partnerships created with national institutions, the civil Society and development partners," she said.

She further said UN us fully engaged to ensure no one is left behind accelerating efforts to achieve 2030 Agenda for sustainable development in Malawi.

She added that enhancing multi sectoral approaches in line with the recently launched Malawi 2063 first 10 year implementation plan (MIP-1) would be essential to undertake transformative initiatives and consolidate gains on climate action, agro-industry transformation, urbanization and pushing for digital agenda.

In this regard, Torres said strong and dedicated investment in human capital development particularly on women and youth empowerment, the public sector reforms and the creation of an enabling environment to expand private sector investment are key to success.

With stronger determination, commitment, concerted efforts and a whole of society approach, it is possible to achieve the SDGs in Malawi, she said.

Torres therefore thanked development partners for the support they have rendered to the UN system and for their strategic engagement over the four years.