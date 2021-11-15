Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder in Jos As Queues Resurface

Jos — Fuel scarcity is biting harder as long queues of motorists are seen struggling to buy fuel at filling stations in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Daily Trust reports that the fuel scarcity began to surface when many filling stations began barricading their entrance and exit points.

Our correspondent who went round the city reports that there has not been fuel in many of the petrol stations visited, adding that the only station selling the product as of Sunday morning was AYM Shafa located along Bauchi road.

In Bukuru, which is the capital of Jos South LGA, our correspondent also learnt that fuel is also not available in the area with many of the stations left empty.

A motorist at AYM Shafa filling station told our correspondent that though it was hard to get the product, the price per litre at the said station had not been increased as of yesterday, adding that a litre was sold at N165.

Daily Trust reports that residents of Jos North and Jos South are already complaining about the queues at filling stations.