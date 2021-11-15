Nigeria: World Diabetics Day - Learn From Obasanjo to Stay Alive, Wife Tells Patients

Bola Obasanjo, wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, admonished people living with diabetics to adhere religiously to the "dos and don'ts" of the ailment in order to stay alive.

She said Obasanjo who had lived with diabetics for about 40 years always abides strictly by the guidelines and urged the patients to do the same.

She spoke in Abeokuta at a free screening and novelty match organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation as part of activities marking this year's 2021 Diabetics Day in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

A statement by Obasanjo's Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Sunday, said the former President was "unavoidably absent" at the event "due to his assignment as special representative appointed by the African Union to the Horn of Africa."

Mrs Obasanjo and Prince Gboyega Isiaka, the Chairman of Ogun Free Trade Zone (OGUN GUADONG), were among dignitaries that graced the ceremony and had their medical checkups.

The celebration by the Foundation also witnessed a novelty football match between the ex-Green/Super Eagles players.

Mrs Obasanjo appreciated her husband for supporting the global celebration of Diabetic disease, as she urged all to follow all necessary guidelines just like her husband to reduce the scourge among patients.