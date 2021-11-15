Tanzania: AfDB Boss Satisfied By Samia's Support to Private Sector

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina has congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the various steps taken by her government to support the private sectors.

In a discussion with President Samia held through telephone on Saturday (November 13, 2021), Mr Adesina revealed that he was impressed by Tanzania's Head of State efforts aiming at ensuring there's people centred development through strengthening the private sectors.

However, the AfDB czar invited President Samia to attend the African Investment Forum, expected to be held in South Africa by the end of this year.

According to Mr Adesina the forum will be attended by various investors from around the world.

On her part, President Samia thanked the AfDB President for the invitation and added that the forum is an open door for acquisition of capital for implementation of strategic development projects in the country.