Tanzania: Samia Receives Queen's Baton, Tasks Sports Ministry Ahead of Commonwealth Games

13 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to oversee associations' preparations ahead of Commonwealth Games.

The Head of State issued the directive on Saturday shortly after receiving the Queen's Baton in Dar es Salaam as assocuations are in the stage of selecting players for the games.

Equally, the President urged the selected players and coaches to devote themselves in the games and play with the sense of fighting for their country.

"The Queen's scepter is a great opportunity for our country to promote itself globally through our various tourist attractions" she added

She also ordered Olympic Committee to submit its plans to the Ministry responsible for Sports Arts, in advance in order to get a share in the next budget.

Tanzania has been a good member and participant in the Commonwealth Games since 1962 where the country has managed to earn 21 medals where six of them are of golds, six silvers and nine bronzes.

