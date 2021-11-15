South Africa: We Wish Godongwana Well As He Walks the Tightrope of Narrowing the Budget Deficit and Stabilising Debt

analysis

Xhanti Payi is a writer short of a few bestselling books and a Nobel Prize. He works as an economist, researcher and adviser to various institutions. A staunch believer in clever blacks and would-be clever blacks short of opportunity. Proper pronunciation of the click is optional.

Tax revenue as a percentage of debt in SA is 36.2%, down from 51% in 2019. This is to say, if we took all the money the government gets from taxes, and paid off debt, it would take us three years, as opposed to the two years it would have taken us in 2019. So, our ability to pay our debt is reducing.

The inevitable flowery language which made the introduction of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) didn't survive the haste with which the minister needed to bring up the practical realities of the day.

He was quick to point out that, "The 2021 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement is about navigating South Africa's path to economic and social recovery, drawing on the resilience of her people as well as restoring the sustainability of our public finances and the dignity of our people in the face of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic."...