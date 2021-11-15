South Africa: North West On Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Drive in Taung Local Municipality

press release

North West on the right trajectory In Covid 19 vaccination drive - Premier Maape

Over 1.4 million people in the North West have so far been vaccinated as the provincial government intensifies its efforts to reach population immunity by end of December.

The province is fast approaching the forty percent (40%) mark of people who have been vaccinated. The mass mobilization strategy amplified by the "Vooma Vaccination Weekend Drive" led by Premier Busy Maape, has seen the North West Province doubling its efforts in its vaccination campaign.

This weekend Premier Maape who was accompanied by Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu, MEC Tsotso Tlhapi, as well as Chairperson of House of Traditional Leaders, Kgosi Mushi Mabe, and other members of the house of traditional leadership led another successful campaign in the Taung area.

Over sixty percent of the province's population reside in rural areas and are under the jurisdiction of the traditional leadership. Kgosi Mushi Mabe of the North West House of Traditional Leaders maintains his constituency will work hand in glove with government in mobilising communities to vaccinate in their numbers.

"Covid19 has not only affected urban areas, it also left a trail of destruction in rural communities under traditional leadership. If we are to get our lives back and focus on growing our communities, we all ought to take the vaccine to protect ourselves from the virus. As the traditional leadership we will continue to urge the people to vaccinate to protect themselves" said Kgosi Mabe.

Premier Maape maintains the province is on the right course to reach the levels of vaccination which are required for population immunity.

"We are pulling out all the stops as the provincial government to encourage a lot of people to vaccinate and safeguard their lives while increasing the chances of avoiding the possibility of fourth wave. It is through vaccination that we can bring some normality to our lives and allow the economy to grow again" remarked Premier Maape.

The campaign, which also encapsulates faith-based organisations as well as the creative industry, is yielding desired results. As part of the Vooma vaccination drive government officials will be visiting schools, churches and other sectors of society to encourage people to vaccinate.

In reaching out to young people the provincial government has enlisted the services of influencers and artists like Khuli Chana and Bucy Radebe to encourage them to vaccinate.