Nigeria: E-Health Pharmaceutical Distribution Startup Drugstoc Secures $4.4 Million Series a Funding, Embarks On Expansion Drive

15 November 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

The pharmaceutical supply chain across Africa has for decades remained fragmented leading to sourcing and distribution challenges as well as quality concerns; as fake and substandard products flood the market. Yet, these issues facing the supply chain are fixable.

Chibuzo Opara and Adham Yehia, being all too familiar with the problems of poor pharmaceutical supply chains, are planning to widen the reach of DrugStoc, a e-health drug procurement platform that eliminates these challenges by linking drug companies with institutions such as hospitals and pharmacies, in Nigeria.

