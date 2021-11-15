Tunisia's Real GDP Up 0.3 Percent in Q3 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3% year-on-year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 (July-September), showing the gradual recovery of economic activity in a context characterised by increased challenges.

Compared to Q2 2021, the economy recorded a growth rate of 0.7%, according to statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Nevertheless, the seasonally adjusted level of real output in Q3 2021 was still lower than in Q1 2020, coinciding with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The INS statistics show varying trends in the performance of different sectors.

Thus, the added value of the agricultural and fishing sector fell by 2.6% year on year.

With regard to manufacturing industries, the added value dropped by 2.5% for the textile, clothing, leather and footwear sectors, by 4.5% for the building materials and ceramics industries and by 2.2% for the agri-food industries sector.

On the other hand, the added value increased by 14% for the chemical industries sector and by 1.1% for the mechanical and electrical industries sector.

The mining sector posted a 28.9% gain in Q3 2021. The added value of the oil and natural gas extraction sector also grew by 29.9%, compared to a 16% decrease in the construction sector.

In the services sector, output declined by 13.1% in the hotels, restaurants and cafés sector and by 3.3% in the transport services sector, compared with a 5.7% rise in telecommunications services and 5.4% in financial services.