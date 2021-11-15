Liberia: GOL, Sixth Regional Diaspora Caucus Signs MOA

The Liberian Government through the Center for National Documents and Records Agency(CNDRA) and the Sixth Region Diaspora Caucus along with SEHWEH-Liberia have signed a memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the construction of the first National Public Library in Monrovia.

Speaking Friday November 13, 2021 during the signing ceremony, the Director General of the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) Emmanuel Lomax said the long awaited dreams of both the Government and that of the partners have finally been actualized for the young people of Liberia.

He extolled the partners, especially the Executive Director of the Sixth Region Diaspora Caucus (SRDC) Dr. David Horne for leading such initiative for the Liberian People.

Mr. Lomax further said the project is in line with the government's developmental agenda.

According to him, the role of the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sehwah Liberia, Madam Louise Siaway for negotiating with the partners to ensure that such a vital project come to Liberia was patriotic .

He called on other Liberians to emulate the role of the former Assistant Information Minister Culture who is using her private life to make impactful contribution to national development through her negotiation power.

Mr. Lomax further said with the signing of the MOA that of which he signed on behalf of the Liberian Government and the Executive Director of the Sixth Region Diaspora Caucus (SRDC) Dr. David Horne signed on behalf of the partners with the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sehwah Liberia Madam Louise Siaway witnessing has now commenced the actualization of the Library project.

He told the gathering that all legal documents for the land that the Public Library will be constructed are all a place that give rise to the singing of the MOA.

Also speaking during the event was the Executive Director of the Sixth Region Diaspora Caucus (SRDC) Dr. David Horne who committed their organization decision to construct the library for Liberians and the African region.

Dr. Horne said an educated people and educated youth are the beat of the heart of a successful nation.

"Liberia was the first independent African Country there is no other place that we should be a part of choosing other African Countries, there is no other place we should than Liberia "he indicated.

Dr. Horne further disclosed that fifty young people will be taking from Liberia to the Diaspora to be trained in library science.

He further disclosed that those who will be trained will be responsible to manage the library following the completion of the project.

For her part, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sehwah Liberia Madam Louise Siaway expressed gratitude to the Liberian Government for the cooperation and commitment for the construction of the first national Pan African Public Library in Liberia as the future for the young people.

She also extolled the partners for making her dream of given the young people of Liberia to have a resource center that has been demonstrated through the singing of the MOA.

Madam Siaway said the building of Liberia takes everyone Liberian efforts and not only the Government.

She urged Liberians to get involve in keeping their community clean as a patriotic citizen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking was the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of States for Presidential Affairs Anthony Quiwonkpa who reflected on the role of every partner to making the vision for the young people becoming success.

He said the library project is a clear actualization of the Government Pro-poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity mostly for the young people of Liberia in the area of education that of which the Library is a part.

At the same time, the Assistant Administrator of Sehwah Liberia Amos Diggs Togba said since 2014 they have been in such of partners to build a national public library of which with the singing of the MOA has finally make it a reality for Liberia.

According to him, in January of 2022, the construction of the Pan African National Public Library will commence.He said the project is intended for five years that will included the training of Liberians who will return and manage the library.