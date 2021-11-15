Sudan: Liberia Sends Second Batch of Officers On UN Mission in Southern Sudan

The second batch of officers of the Liberia National Police, comprising of three males and one female has been vetted and qualified to represent Liberia at the United Nations Mission in Southern Sudan (UNMISS).

The four officers include: Chief Superintendent Patrick B. Kormazu, Superintendent Elfreda Dennice Stewart, Superintendent Alfred Gonlee Yormie and Chief Inspector Cooper Medekamue.

It can be recalled that in December 2018, Police Chief, IGP. Patrick Toe Sudue was invited to New York, United States of America through the efforts of His Excellency, D. Maxwell Kemayah, then head of Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations. IG Sudue held a successful meeting with the Deputy Police Adviser and Officer in Charge of UNPOL, Shaowen Yang who assured the Liberian Police chief of including the LNP in UN Peace Keeping Missions.

In May 2019, upon his return from New York, Sudue's administration established the LNP's Peacekeeping Desk headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalemo D. Karyo, a trained and professional Police Trainer.

With the setting up of the LNP's local Peacekeeping desk, one hundred officers were vetted and trained by LNP's Peacekeeping Desk with oversight from the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia.

Out of the 100 officers trained for UN Mission, thirty four officers comprising thirty one males and three females were certified by the UN Peacekeeping Department after successfully completing the United Nations Required Test conducted by successful Selection Assistance & Assessment Team (SAAT).

Of the total number of officers who successfully passed the UN's SAAT requirements, four officers from the thirty remaining successful officers comprising three males and one female will again depart the country on Sunday, November 14, 2021 to participate in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Southern Sudan(UNMISS).

The mission is expected to last for a year which a new batch of officers may be dispatched to Southern Sudan based on the prevailing security situation.

The Liberia National police under the leadership of IGP Patrick Toe Sudue is currently engaged with the United Nations Peacekeeping Department through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensuring that the remaining certified officers take assignment at available Missions of the United Nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Peacekeeping Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LNP's selection to participate in the UN Mission in Sudan, signals the confidence and trust that the United Nations has in the integrity and performance of the Liberia National police, especially, under this current leadership of the Liberia National police.

During the farewell ceremony on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Headquarters of the Liberia National police, IGP Sudue expressed gratitude to the selected officers for their brilliant and excellent performance and at same time encouraged more LNP females officers to take advantage of the UN Mission.

He further said, that the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) has also granted the LNP another opportunity of committing One Hundred, Forty (140) Formed Police officers to participate in ECOWAS Standby Force.

The Police Chief indicated that under his Administration, Liberians can be assured of more efforts which are underway in professionalizing and building the capacities of the Liberia National police in performing its statutory duties and responsibilities of protecting life and property.

He concluded by thanking the Government of Liberia through the president of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its permanent Mission in New York, the United States of America and the Ministry of Justice for all the cooperation and Assistance that has led the LNP to reaching this far with this landmark achievement.