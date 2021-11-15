Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Applauds 63 Years of Ghana's Cooperation With UNESCO

Ghana's distinguished diplomat, Patrick Seddoh, was the first African to be elected chairperson of the Executive Board of UNESCO in 1983.

Ghana was also the first African country to have a female representative, Mrs Therése Striggner-Scott, on the Executive Board.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this last Friday when he addressed member-states at the 75th Anniversary celebration of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France.

President Akufo-Addo said UNESCO was, arguably, the outstanding global agency to have emerged out of the formation of the United Nations.

Ghana, the President said, was not represented at that seminal ceremony in London, as the country at the time was engaged in the struggle for freedom from British colonial rule.

But 12 years later, in 1958, a year after Ghana's independence, the country took her rightful place as a member of UNESCO. "It has since been 63years of fruitful, cordial cooperation, and the benefits are evident."

President Akufo-Addo said from the training of science teachers for Ghana's schools in 1965, UNESCO had helped shape many policies in the country's educational sector.

He said the recent National Teacher Policy, the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, and the mainstreaming of biosphere conservation plans in the national development agenda are part of UNESCO's policy interventions.

"At the time when there was only one media house in Ghana, needless to say state-owned, UNESCO helped establish private, independent newspapers and radio stations, contributing to the making of a vibrant and free media, the envy, today, of many on the continent, and, indeed in the world," the Ghanaian President stated.

He said though Ghana unfortunately play host to 75% of the slave dungeons built on the West coast of Africa that facilitated the barbaric, inhumane Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, the country had been able to preserve significant numbers of these World Heritage sites with the assistance of UNESCO.

In contemporary times, President Akufo-Addo said UNESCO has redefined and reposition itself to address the world's pressing needs. During the surge of COVID-19 pandemic, UNESCO assisted several countries, including Ghana, to ensure that children's education was not truncated.

President Akufo-Addo said just as UNESCO believed education is a human right for all, Ghana was committed to letting every Ghanaian child have access to a minimum of senior high school education through the Free Senior High School policy.

Ghana's tertiary education, the President indicated, had also seen a major boost in infrastructural development, with about 60 percent of the public tertiary institutions able to accommodate the fast-expanding student population.

President Akufo-Addo said even though UNESCO's mandate was considerably broadening beyond what its founding members had envisaged, it was important that its niche areas of expertise were not compromised.

"UNESCO is its Member States, this anniversary is ours too. It has been 75 years of multilateral solidarity, and we must continue for the next 75 years to deepen our cooperation even further in the areas of education, natural sciences, social and human sciences, culture, communication and information to achieve the future we want, and leave no one behind," the President stated.