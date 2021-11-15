South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Joins Families of Victims of Limpopo Killings At Seshego Court, 15 Nov

press release

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to stand in unity with families of the victims of Limpopo killings at Seshego Court.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will today 15 November 2021 join families of the victims of the latest killings of women in Seshego, Limpopo, Polokwane as a 34-year-old man is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court today in connection with a number of murders in the Capricorn district.

The victims, all female aged between 25 and 48 are from the Seshego, Polokwane Lebowakgomo areas respectively and were reported missing between August and October, according to police reports the accused, whose name has not been released, lured the victims by promising employment to them.

The accused was initially arrested for possession of a stolen cellphone but investigations revealed that the cellphone belonged to a woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October.

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has expressed her shock and sadness as the country faces another gruesome act of violence against women.

"This is just saddening and a shame on our society, gender-based violence, despite all the efforts of government to fight against GBVF, is becoming a norm in South Africa and it cannot be. Women have a right to be safe and any person that tramples on that right should face the ends of justice. We are hoping that the law will take its course and the perpetrator will face the heavy hand of the law" said Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The police appealed to anyone who might have a family member missing around Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo, Polokwane and surrounding areas to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Joel Seroka, on 083 1010 499 or 0799943353. They can also contact the 24-hour Crime Stop number on 086 001 0111, their nearest police station or via the MySAPSApp.