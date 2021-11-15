Africa: Malawi Plans Ahead of Intra Africa Trade Fair

In a bid to get the best of the deals at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Durban South Africa, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera convened a preparatory briefing with his Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, his Minister of Tourism, Dr Michael Usi, and his Ambassador-Designate, Her Excellency Stella Ndau.

Malawi's participation at the Fair provides a good platform for the high-level officials to find markets for Malawi products and to attract investors who would set up various businesses in the country thereby creating more job opportunities.

Our reporter Frank Kapesa, who is in Durban says at least 18 African leaders, including Malawi's President have gathered in Durban South Africa for the second Intra Africa Trade Fair.

The seven-day exhibition has also brought together buyers, sellers investors and trade experts from across the continent.