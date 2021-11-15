South Africa: High Court Battle Kicks Off to Claw Back Insure Group Managers' R1.2 Billion Nest Egg

analysis

The legal fight to recoup R1.2bn in insurance premiums allegedly fraudulently used to feather financial intermediary Insure Group Managers' nests is now in court. Shoved into purgatory are auditors Horwath Leveton Boner (now Crowe JHB) and compliance officers Compliance Monitoring Systems.

The case of the missing R1.7-billion in insurance premiums seems to have spilt into the public arena only because Insure Group Managers Ltd's (IGML's) buoy, VBS Mutual Bank, sank without warning.

For several consecutive years, IGML's auditing firm, Horwath Leveton Boner (now Crowe JHB), signed off on IGML's annual financial statements, offering unqualified audit opinions. Similarly, compliance officers Compliance Monitoring Systems filed regular reports confirming all was well.

VBS's unexpected implosion in early 2018, however, violently stripped Insure's veneer of credibility, forcing company chief Charl Cilliers to file for voluntary curatorship soon thereafter.

Curator Pieter Bezuidenhout seemed to have walked into Insure without wearing blinkers.

In chilling contrast, he found Insure had cooked its books for more than a decade in order to shield a scheme in which Insure's managers, possibly fraudulently, misappropriated R1.7-billion in collected premium funds meant to be paid over to 45 insurers.

Through crafty bean counting, the premium funds were used to pay R160-million in...