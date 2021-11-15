Namibia: State Accuses Woman of Pimping Minor

A WOMAN facing a charge of trafficking a minor to be raped by a Pakistani national at Walvis Bay in 2018 stands accused of pimping and sexually grooming the girl.

Jaezuruka Kamongua is standing trial with co-accused Melody Ortner and Farhan Khatri in a case of human trafficking and the rape of a minor in the Swakopmund Regional Court.

The case was heard last week.

The two women allegedly took the victim to Khatri's house at Walvis Bay, where he allegedly committed sexual acts with her under coercive circumstances for financial benefit.

All three pleaded not guilty.

Deputy prosecutor general Henry Muhongo put it to Kamongua that she groomed and trafficked the child to have sex "like a pimp".

Kamongua said she first met the victim, who is Ortner's niece, at Independence Beach at Walvis Bay on 25 December 2017, where they drank alcohol and danced.

She said the next time she saw the victim was at a Walvis Bay club where they were celebrating a friend's 21st birthday in 2018.

Kamongua said the victim was dancing with a bottle of alcohol, and that a video of the girl was taken on her phone during the party.

The video was shown at her workplace, Jan Japan Motors, where Khatri was her boss.

Khatri confiscated the phone, she said.

"He thought we were watching porn, but when I showed him the video, he asked me who the girl was and if I can get her number," Kamongua said.

She said she later contacted Ortner to invite her to a house party at Kuisebmond.

They would meet at a restaurant in town and would bring the victim along to the restaurant.

Kamongua said she noticed Khatri was there too.

She denied that she invited the victim for a meeting with Khatri, and that she had bought her alcohol to "take away her shyness when she met him".

She said when she went to her boss to ask for money, he invited them to a party at his house.

When they arrived at Khatri's house, they drank and listened to music, and the victim got intimate with Khatri before the two of them went upstairs to have sex, Kamongua said.

She said she and Ortner remained downstairs for a while before Khatri and the victim returned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kamongua denied the victim's claim that Khatri allegedly summoned her (Kamongua) to complain about the victim not wanting to have sex, and to encourage the victim to have sex, "otherwise the plan won't work".

Asked about the complainant's claim that Khatri gave Kamongua N$800 afterwards, of which she gave Ortner N$600 and the victim N$200, she said: "It is not true."

The victim allegedly met with Khatri on two more occasions and had sex with him.

The victim claimed Kamongua had facilitated the follow-up meetings, and even offered to buy her a mobile phone.

Kamongua said after the house party at Khatri, she had no contact with the victim, and that the only time she saw her again was after she was arrested in July 2018.

"Showing a video of the victim and saying Khatri is interested in her, and arranging for her to meet Khatri, facilitating meetings to have sex between them, is trafficking.

"Offering to buy the victim a phone and giving alcohol to take away her shyness, is grooming her for sexual exploitation," Muhongo said, adding Kamongua was paid as a pimp.

"The claims are not true. I also did not get money," she said.

The matter was postponed to next year.